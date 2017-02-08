TRENDING ON BS
An attempt a day: Pakistan infiltration bids highest in 2016

222 infiltration bids were made from Pakistan's side in 2014; In 2015, the figures stood at 121

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Army soldiers patrol near the highly militarised Line of Control dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan, in Pallanwal sector, about 75 kilometers from Jammu.

The infiltration bids from Pakistan into Jammu and Kashmir in 2016 was highest among the previous three years at an average of one attempt per day.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said 364 infiltration bids were made from Pakistani side last year.

The figures for 2014 stood at 222 and for 2015 at 121.

The minister, however, did not give the number of successful infiltration attempts last year.

He informed the House that the Centre in collaboration with the state government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to contain cross-border infiltration which includes strengthening of the border and enhanced security along the Line of Control.

In reply to another question pertaining to Home Ministry on Full Body Truck Scanners (FBTS), Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said the government is procuring five such scanners for location at Attari (Indo-Pak Border), Petrapole (Indo-Bangladesh Border), Raxual (Indo-Nepal Border), Poonch-Chakkanda-bagh (Indo-Pak Border) and Uri-Salamabad (Indo-Pak Border).

