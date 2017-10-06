An exhibition of phads traces masterly fashion tradition of Rajasthan

The Devnarayanji phads are the best-selling ones now. That’s because the Gujjars are a rich community,” says Kalyan Joshi, a 30th-generation phad painter. It’s interesting what socio-political nuggets a piece of cloth with traditional artwork on it can offer, but phads — horizontal scrolls from the Bhilwara region in Rajasthan — fall into a shadowland between religion, mythology, folktales, decoration and economics. Traditionally, phads are long horizontal scrolls that are painted with natural colours. Meant to be “read” from left to right, ...