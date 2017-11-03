An urban guide to surviving the winter pollution

The Delhi government recently volunteered to pay for helicopters that will sprinkle water over the city to settle the dust and reduce the level of pollutants (particulate matter, or PM) in the air. But environmentalists and air quality experts have junked the idea. At the time of writing this article, the maximum PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels in Delhi were above 350 and 450 — the safe limits are 60 and 100, respectively. At present, Delhi air is categorised at very poor to severe levels. Asthmatics have been advised to keep their “relief medicine handy”. It’s clear ...