Anand Rai who exposed Vyapam scam, says AIIMS entrance test paper leaked

Anand Rai, who exposed the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh, has alleged that the of this year's entrance exam for MBBS course of the were following which the premier medical institute constituted a committee to probe the issue.

Rai, in a series of tweets, posted images of of the entrance examination which was held across the country on May 28.

He said that he had received the question paper screenshots from a source, who claimed these were from M C Saxena College in Lucknow when the online test was on.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said it has constituted a committee to inquire into the matter and it is in contact with the investigation agencies for necessary action once the facts are ascertained.

"The takes these reports very seriously and has constituted a committee to inquire into the matter. The committee shall look into the matter immediately and submit a report at the earliest," the institute said in a statement.

It said, the administration is also in contact with the government investigation agencies in this regard.

"Immediate and further necessary action shall be taken once the facts are ascertained," the statement said.

Rai also tagged the Prime Minister's Office in his tweet and sought a CBI enquiry into the issue.

The online entrance test was held in two shifts, he told PTI, adding that the screenshots clearly prove that the were while the examination was going on.

"I urge the prime minister and the director to ask the CBI to probe the matter," he said.

Rai also alleged that MBBS seats were being "sold".

In his Facebook page, he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure justice for meritorious and hardworking students who suffer because of such "mafias".

"Being a doctor myself, it fills my heart with sorrow seeing the hardworking and meritorious students suffer like this because of the mafias who are continuously attempting to snatch away their hardwork," he said.

The Vyapam scam relates to alleged irregularities in job recruitment and admissions by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board.

Politicians, senior officials and businessmen are allegedly involved in the scandal.