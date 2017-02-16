And the sky belongs to India

By successful placing a record 104 using single rocket, India’s International Space Research Organisation (Isro) has again proved that it dominates the commercial market for international space.

India is currently providing the cheapest services in the $5.4 billion satellite launching industry, compared to other countries and private players.

Of the 104 it launched, 101 belonged to the other countries, including the US (96), the Netherlands (1), Switzerland (1), Israel (1), Kazakhstan (1) and the UAE (1).

The earlier record of successfully placing the on a single rocket was held by the Russian space agency for 37 Isro’s previous record was 23 satellite in 2015.