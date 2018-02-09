Angel investor Mahesh Murthy arrested in molestation case

was today arrested here in connection with a molestation case, police said. Murthy, 52, was arrested in suburban Bandra, they said. was booked on December 29 under IPC sections 354 (D) (stalking) and 509 (word or gesture intended to hurt the modesty of a woman) and relevant provisions of the IT Act, based on a 32 year-old woman's complaint, police said. A case was registered by the here as the complainant, a Delhi-based entrepreneur, mentioned that the accused was a resident of The Commission of Women (NCW) had written to the police about complaints it had received from several women against Murthy, a said. The NCW had made an intervention, according to which filed a case against Murthy, under section 354 (D), 509 of IPC and section 67 of the IT Act, the said. "After investigating the case, we arrested today," Ramchandra Jadhav, of station, told is of and of Pinstorm Technologies Private Limited, a pay-for-performance digital brand management firm. Last year, a alleged she was sexually assaulted by Murthy, a claim rubbished by him. In April last year, a series of complaints surfaced on against These included some charges dating back a decade ago, the said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)