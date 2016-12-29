Anil Baijal appointed as Delhi LG

President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday accepted the resignation of Najeeb Jung as of Delhi.

President Mukherjee appointed to be the of with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

Baijal, a 1969 batch India Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Union Territories cadre, was removed as union home secretary when the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government assumed power in May, 2004.

The former bureaucrat has also been the vice-chairman of the Development Authority (DDA) and had headed key public sector companies like Prasar Bharti and Indian Airlines.

Jung had submitted his resignation on December 22, ending a nearly three-and-half-year-long eventful tenure, mostly marked by bitter confrontation with Aam Aadmi Party-led (AAP)-led government.