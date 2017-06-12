Anil Kumble to remain coach for West Indies tour, says COA head Vinod Rai

COA Chairman Vinod Rai also insisted that only the CAC will decide the next head coach

will remain India's coach for the tour of subject to his acceptance, (COA) Chairman said on Monday, insisting that only the (CAC) will decide the next head coach.



"Coach selection has been entrusted to the which selected last year for a one-year contract. Now the process has to be followed. But since the process has been delayed, Kumble, subject to his accepting, will be there for the tour," Rai told reporters after a meeting of the in New Delhi.



"The is meeting in to decide upon the road ahead," he added.



India will tour the for a five-ODI series starting June 23 followed by a lone Twenty20 match on July 9.



The COA, now a three-member panel after the controversial exit of historian Ramachandra Guha, had a day-long meeting in New Delhi.



Asked whether coach recruitment could have been handled better by the BCCI, Rai said the matter has been blown out of proportion with reports claiming a rift between captain Virat Kohli and



"The fact is that it was a one year contract so a process was followed. I don't know why is this controversy. I have spoken to both of them (Kohli and Kumble)and neither of them have confirmed what has come out," he said.



The — comprising Sachin Tendulkar, and — is currently in and is in touch with both the captain and the coach on the sidelines of the ongoing



The CAC, which is in favour of retaining Kumble, has sought more time ahead of the SGM on June 26.



"We have left it to the CAC, they are legends, they know what is best for Indian cricket," said Rai, who also rubbished a report claiming that has asked to be paid for the honorary job.



Guha, in his scathing resignation letter, had lashed out at the BCCI's functioning besides alleging conflict of interest in the case of Rahul Dravid who is India A coach and also a mentor of the Delhi Daredevils IPL franchise.



The former batsman had sought more clarity on the subject so that he can take an informed decision.



To address a host of conflict of interest issues, the will soon have an ethics officer.



"All issues regarding COI will be referred to ethics officer appointed by the He will be appointed soon. A lot of complaints regarding COI have been received," said Rai.



He further said that Guha's resignation will be forwarded to the Supreme Court.



The was formed mainly to carry out reforms recommended by the SC-appointed As expected, some of the recommendations, including one state and one vote and tenure of office-bearers, were met with stiff resistance by the state associations.



However, Rai insisted that reforms are on track and will be placed before the state associations at the SGM.



"The reforms are on track. They will be entrusted to the SGM which is meeting on June 26. It is going to be placed before them but in all our conversations with them, they have expressed their willingness to accept the reforms," he said.

Press Trust of India