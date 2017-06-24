TRENDING ON BS
Anil Kumble was impeccable in his role as coach, says CoA chief Vinod Rai

Rai though downplays rift between Kohli and Kumble

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Vinod Rai, head of the Committee of Administrators (CoA), today hailed Anil Kumble for his "impeccable" role as India coach and said they will ensure cohesion in the team.

Kumble's reign as coach of the Indian team ended on a bitter note as he resigned from the post, saying Kohli had reservations over his 'style' of functioning.

Rai though played down the rift between Kohli and Kumble.

"If two persons are thrown together for 24 by 7, there will be difference of professional opinion, so what's there? His contract was for one year, there were perception, professional issues. He is more mature person, he decided that look, ok, fair enough. It is the captain who has to play on the field isn't it ultimately," Rai said after a meeting of CoA.

"Kumble role has been absolutely impeccable. He has done very well as a coach. We will go in for a equally good professional to ensure that whether it is the captain or manager, there should be cohesion in the team," he said.

"What's there to discuss in the coach-captain issue? Listen, what's Anil Kumble statement, don't go by any statement. One good thing about India media is that India media doesn't look into houses, bedrooms, so please don't look into dressing room," Rai said.

