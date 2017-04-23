Animal rights activists roughs up 3 men transporting buffaloes in a truck

Case of voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint has been registered against the PFA members

Three men transporting in a truck were allegedly roughed up by members of an group in south-east Delhi's Kalkaji area, following which cross-complaints have been registered.



The FIR mentions that the accused are the members of but the body has denied any association with the incident.



According to the police, they received a PCR call last night from one Gaurav Gupta, an animal activist and office bearer of (People for Animals), claiming that were being transported illegally.



The occupants of the truck claimed that they had been roughed up by a group of activists led by Gupta.



However, the denied any association with the incident. Union minister Maneka Gandhi is one of the founding members of People For Animals and is also its chairperson.



"We have no unit in We have 10,000 volunteers across the country. Whoever acted did so in his individual capacity," Gandhi's office said.



Sources said that the minister spoke to the DCP of the area about the incident.



Medical examination of the injured — Rizwan, Ashu and Kaamil — was carried out and the truck carrying was seized by the police.



A case has been registered against the three men on a complaint by the members while the driver of the truck, that was going Ghazipur Mandi, made a complaint against the activists, police said.



A case of voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint has been registered against the members, they added.



Further investigation is underway.



Police said they are verifying whether the people who intercepted the truck are members of the and after reaching a conclusion they'll decide the future course of action.

