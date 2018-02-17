JUST IN
Sex ratio at birth dips in 17 of 21 states, Guj records 53-pt fall: NITI
Business Standard

Anna Hazare may visit Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Delhi rally next month

We have invited him to visit Jammu and he has accepted the invite, says International Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Council

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu & Kashmir 

Anna Hazare
Social activist Anna Hazare is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir before launching an agitation over Jan Lokpal and farmers issues in New Delhi next month, an NGO said on Saturday. "We have invited him (Hazare) to visit Jammu and he has accepted the invite.

We are expecting him to address a public meeting here before the March 23 rally in Delhi," chairperson of International Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Council Manjot Singh Kohli told reporters here. She said a team of her NGO met the social activist in Delhi last week on his invitation. "We are happy to be the part of his movement and want everyone especially the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to join us for the success in the crusade against corruption," Kohli said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 17 2018. 16:22 IST

