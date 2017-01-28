Another BSF man posts video, claims liquor is being sold to outsiders

BSF officials said it would order inquiry into his complaint

A clerk has posted a on Facebook in which he has alleged that meant for its personnel was being sold to outsiders and claimed that despite his complaint in this regard no action has been taken.



As the by the clerk, Navratan Choudhary, went viral, officials said it would order inquiry into his complaint.



The claim comes close on the heels of a jawan's who alleged poor quality food was being served to the personnel in 29 Battalion in Poonch.



Choudhary, a resident of Bikaner in Rajasthan, who works at 150 battalion of Border Security Force at Gandhidham in Kutch district of Gujarat, uploaded the on January 26, in which a civilian is seen carrying bottles.



Gujarat is a dry state, where sale and consumption of is prohibited.



In the video, Choudhary said, "Our Constitution provides equal rights to all, but we ( jawans) are deprived from that as we cannot even ask for good food. If someone complains about this by mistake, he is treated as if he has committed a very big offence, as if we have asked for a fortune and not food."



"Everybody wants corruption to end, but nobody is coming forward to end this. Every time only a whistle blower is punished and all rules are applied against him only, but nothing happens to the corrupt," he alleged.



"I am being punished for being an honest and true soldier of this country. Every time I complained about wrongdoings, I was transferred to a new place. But they cannot break my morale.



"Now they have crossed all the limits of dictatorship. I can tell you that you can openly do corruption in the BSF, but if you complain about this, you have committed a big crime," he claimed in the which runs for over three minutes.



" (meant for jawans) bought from jawans' saved money, is being sold to outsiders. I registered a complaint four months ago, but no action has been taken yet. So I had to come before the country (like this) to show this.



"I am uploading a video, where an outsider is seen carrying bottles (from 150 battalion camp). I registered a complaint, but no action was taken. Let me see what action takes after this (posting a proof). I will provide more evidences," he said.

Press Trust of India