Another Padmaavat? Now, Rajasthan Brahmins take on Kangana's 'Manikarnika'

The controversy surrounding director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' has barely settled, now a new row seems to be emerging, this time over Kangana Ranaut's

A Brahmin outfit in has threatened to disrupt shooting of the film, claiming it has an "indecent portrayal" of Rani Laxmibai, a Brahmin.

The film is based on a book, which is a historical fiction, containing a romantic relationship between and British officer

It was earlier banned in in February 2008 by the then Mayawati-led government.

"The movie's shooting has been going on in for some time and we have come to know that there are some scenes, including a song, that show her as having a love affair with an Englishman," founder president of Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha (SBM), Suresh Misra told ANI.

"When the book was banned by Government then, so why are filmmakers proceeding with a movie with content from a banned book.

We had sent a letter to the producers on January 9. However, after almost a month, there has been no response," said Misra, who is also a secretary with the state Congress unit.

Earlier in the day, the SBM had reportedly sent a letter to the film's producer Kamal Jain stating that "Jhansi Ki Maharani Laxmi Bai was a Brahmin and therefore our organisation and community has certain queries as it is related with Brahmin sentiments and emotions."

The letter further enquires about background and profile of writers and historians they may have consulted, details of song(s) in the film and the context in which they are being filmed.

Meanwhile, producer Kamal Jain did not comment on the issue but a person closely associated with the film said they are not consulting Jaishree Misra's book and that there is "nothing objectionable" in the movie.

In November last year, SBM supported the campaign by outfits against 'Padmaavat'.