Doklam detente over? Indian drone 'invaded' our airspace, says China

An Indian has been reported to have 'invaded' China's airspace and crashed, according to Chinese state media.

"India's move has infringed upon China's territorial sovereignty, and we are strongly dissatisfied with and opposed to this", state news agency Xinhua quoted Zang Shuili, a top army officer, as saying.

"We will fulfill our mission and responsibility and defend China's sovereignty and security resolutely," he added.

India and China were locked into a diplomatic and millitary impasse a few months ago in the Bhuthanese territory of Doklam.

After an over two months-long deadlock, both the countries agreed to nwithdraw troops from the disputed area.

However, China has continued to carry out construction activities close to the region in an effort to appropriate territory one bit at a time, a strategey that India's army chief criticised as Salami slicing.