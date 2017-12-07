JUST IN
Doklam detente over? Indian drone 'invaded' our airspace, says China

The Indian drone 'invaded' their airspace and crashed, reports Chinese media

BS Web Team 

India, China
India and China were locked in a 73-day-long military stand-off in Doklam from June 16 to August 28 | Photo: Reuters

An Indian drone has been reported to have 'invaded' China's airspace and crashed, according to Chinese state media.

"India's move has infringed upon China's territorial sovereignty, and we are strongly dissatisfied with and opposed to this", state news agency Xinhua quoted Zang Shuili, a top army officer, as saying.

"We will fulfill our mission and responsibility and defend China's national sovereignty and security resolutely," he added.

India and China were locked into a diplomatic and millitary impasse a few months ago in the Bhuthanese territory of Doklam. 

After an over two months-long deadlock, both the countries agreed to nwithdraw troops from the disputed area.

However, China has continued to carry out construction activities close to the region in an effort to appropriate territory one bit at a time, a strategey that India's army chief criticised as Salami slicing.
First Published: Thu, December 07 2017. 09:46 IST

