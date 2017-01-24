Anti-drone technology used by police for Republic Day celebrations in Delhi

The national capital has been brought under ground-to-air security cover with thousands of armed personnel keeping a tight vigil for the celebrations in New and police using technology to thwart any aerial attack.

Along with armed personnel being deployed at strategic points, police have also ensured that CCTV cameras are installed at key locations. Meetings are being held to decide on the security arrangements and leaves of police personnel have been cancelled.

The entire Central and New region will have nearly 50,000 security personnel drawn from Police and central security forces guarding every nook and corner.

This time, police will use technology to thwart any attack or identify any suspicious flying object, a senior police officer said.

Apart from this, security personnel will be stationed atop tall buildings with anti-aircraft guns. CCTV cameras have been installed and control rooms have been set up to monitor the feed from the cameras, the officer said.

Various security layers have been put in place and Police personnel along with paramilitary and NSG commandos have been deployed.