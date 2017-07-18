Anti-power theft drive: Delhi engineer dies after being chased by mob

In a tragic turn to an anti- drive by BSES, one of Delhi's two distribution companies (discoms), a young engineer lost his life and four other officials were seriously injured when attacked by power thieves here on Monday, said a discom spokesperson.

"First, the teams were viciously attacked up by a mob in Jhul Jhuli village (in west Delhi), causing them to retreat. As they were retreating, the teams were chased by bike-borne goons. In the ensuing melee, one of the cars met with an accident and rammed into a tree, wherein five occupants were injured," a statement said.

"One of them, a young engineer, succumbed to his injuries subsequently," it said.

Underlining the fact of the first loss of life caused by the menace of power theft, said that on Monday, three of its inspection teams went to check on reports of large-scale power-theft in "village Jhul Jhuli, a high prone area in Jaffarpur, West Delhi," accompanied by Delhi Police personnel.

However, "so brazen was the attack that, once again, the presence of Delhi Police personnel accompanying the teams did not deter the mob", the statement added.

Last month, three discom officials and a Delhi Police officer sustained injuries and many vehicles were damaged when they were attacked by a mob in Mundka in west Delhi.

said that in the last five years, around 14,000 cases of power theft, having a connected load of around 33,000 KW, have been unearthed in the Jaffarpur area, while in the last two years, around 450 cases of having a connected load of around 1,200 KW have been unearthed in the Mundka area.

In May, special courts in Delhi for power thefts had handed out heavy punishment to two offenders -- one of them sentenced to jail and a Rs 4 lakh fine imposed.

Earlier this year, the had announced the sentencing of three offenders to jail terms and cumulative fines of over Rs 55 lakh.

Last year, special courts in four separate judgments had sentenced Delhi residents to rigorous imprisonment for and imposed heavy fines.

" discoms have successfully brought down AT & C (Aggregate Technical and Commercial) losses from more than 55 per cent in 2002 (at the time of privatization) to the current level of around 12 per cent - a reduction around 45 per cent," the statement added.