'Anti-Smog Gun' which sprays atomised water to control Delhi pollution?

The Delhi government on Monday conducted a trial run of an 'Anti-Smog Gun' which sprays atomised water into the atmosphere to control

The device, which is connected to a water tank and mounted on a vehicle, could be taken across the city to spray water to settle dust and other suspended particles.

The trial done at the Secretariat on Monday evening was reviewed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Environment Minister Imran Hussain.

A government official told IANS that further study will be done before taking any decision on using the device.

Sushant Saini, Managing Director of Cloud Tech, the company which manufactured the Anti-Smog Gun, told IANS that it can spray water up to a height of 50 metres and the results were positive as the spray acts like rain and settles dust particles and also PM 2.5.

He said that government would conduct another trial on Wednesday (December 20) at Anand Vihar ISBT and pollutants before and after the trial will be measured.

Saini said the device would cost around Rs 20 lakh but added that no decision has been taken on whether the company would sell the device or provide its services to the government.