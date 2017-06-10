Anti-Yogi protest: No bail for students who showed black flags to the UP CM

-
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Sunil Kumar rejected the bail pleas of 11 Lucknow University students, who were held for showing black flags to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in protest last Wednesday.
While passing the order on Friday, the court said that the offences were of serious nature and hence the applicants did not deserve bail.
The students had been sent to a 14-day judicial custody after being held for their protest.
