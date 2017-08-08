Antrix-Devas deal: CBI sends judicial requests to US, France and Mauritius

The has sent judicial requests to four countries in connection with its probe into alleged in the



The agency wanted details of and its parent company, financial facts and alleged routed through and Mauritius, among other information, sources said.



Letters Rogatory, which are judicial requests, were recently sent to France, the United States, and Singapore, they said.An investment in Pvt Limited from four companies--one based in and three based in -- amounting to USD 130 million is under the scanner of the CBI, the sources said.The case relates to the leasing of the S-Band, the restricted wavelength of for delivering videos, multimedia and information services to mobile receivers to a private company, Devas Multimedia, by Antrix, the commercial arm of the government's space body,It was alleged in an FIR that the lease was given in violation of rules, causing an undue gain of Rs 578 crore to and a corresponding loss to the exchequer.The filed its charge sheet in the case last year.Letters Rogatory are issued by courts on the request of an investigation agency when it wants information from another country.Once a court issues such a request, it is delivered to the competent court through diplomatic channels in the country from where the agency needs information.The court in that country may direct its investigation agency to gather and furnish the information sought.