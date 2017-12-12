JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Virat-Anushka wedding pics: How Sabyasachi, social media made it special
Business Standard

Anushka-Virat wedding: Celebs pour in wishes for the newly married couple

A string of Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Kajol have congratulated the newlyweds

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma. Photo: Anushka's Twitter handle

Since the wedding announcement on Monday, felicitations are in order for one of the most loved couples of tinsel town, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The most-awaited wedding of 2017 took place in Italy at a countryside resort named Borgo Finocchieto, one of the most expensive holiday properties in the world.

A string of Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Kajol have congratulated the newlyweds.

Here's what the stars tweeted:
First Published: Tue, December 12 2017. 11:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements