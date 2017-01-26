Anxiety, depression may up risk of death from cancers: Study

Evidence shows that psychological distress is related to increased rates of cardiovascular disease

Higher levels of and depression may increase the risk of death from certain cancers, scientists have warned.



The findings add to the growing evidence that psychological distress could have some predictive capacity for certain physical conditions.



There is some evidence that psychological distress ( and depression) is related to increased rates of cardiovascular disease, but links with different types of are either unclear or untested.



Researchers from University College and in the set out to examine if psychological distress is a potential predictor of site specific mortality.



They analysed data from 16 studies which started between 1994 and 2008. In total, 163,363 men and women aged 16 or over and free from at the start of the study, were included.



Psychological distress scores were measured using the general health questionnaire and participants were monitored for an average of nine and a half years. During this time, there were 4,353 deaths from cancer.



Several factors that could have influenced the results were taken into account, including age, sex, education, socioeconomic status, BMI, smoking and alcohol intake.



"After statistical control for these factors, the results show that compared with people in the least distressed group, death rates in the most distressed group were consistently higher for of the bowel, prostate, pancreas, and oesophagus and for leukaemia," said lead author David Batty from University College in the UK.



This association may also be affected by reverse causality, where undiagnosed (early) might have had an underlying impact on mood.



In a bid to correct for this, they carried out a further analysis excluding study participants who died in the first five years of follow-up, but this made no difference to the findings - the links between distress and remained.



"Our findings contribute to the evidence that poor mental health might have some predictive capacity for certain physical diseases but we are a long way off from knowing if these relationships are truly causal," said Batty.



The study was published in The BMJ journal.

