Apollo Hospital submits documents on former CM Jayalalithaa's treatment

Meanwhile, rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and his supporters called on Sasikala in prison

Chennai 

Security men guard during an AIADMK rally to pay tribute J Jayalalithaa in Coimbatore. Photo: PTI

Apollo Hospitals on Friday submitted two suitcases packed with documents related to the treatment given to then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa to an inquiry commission set up to probe her death.

The commission headed by retired judge A. Arumughaswamy had asked Apollo to submit all the documents related to the treatment of Jayalalithaa, who died in December 2016.

This follows allegations that Jayalalithaa's death was triggered by poor medical attention.

The panel has ordered deposed AIADMK leader V. K.

Sasikala's advocate Raja Senthurapandian to appear before it on January 22.

Sasikala had been a long-time confidante of the late AIADMK leader and liveda at her residence here.

Meanwhile, rebel AIADMK leader T. T. V. Dhinakaran and his supporters called on Sasikala in prison in Bengaluru on Friday.
First Published: Fri, January 12 2018. 19:28 IST

