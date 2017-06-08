TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Education

Get tickets to Ed Sheeran's Mumbai concert at BookMyShow from July 12
Business Standard

Apollo Institute gets nod for admitting 100 new students under MBBS course

Permission has been granted for the next five years

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Apollo Hospitals

Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Hyderabad said on Thursday that the Centre, in consultation with the Medical Council of India, has granted it recognition and permission for admission of students and to offer 'Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery' (MBBS).

As per a letter dated May 31, signed by D V K Rao, union ministry of health and family welfare undersecretary, the institute is recognised by the "Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada" as a 'recognised medical qualification' and it is permitted an intake of 100 MBBS students, every academic year for the next five years, the institute said in a statement.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

Apollo Institute gets nod for admitting 100 new students under MBBS course

Permission has been granted for the next five years

Permission has been granted for the next five years
Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Hyderabad said on Thursday that the Centre, in consultation with the Medical Council of India, has granted it recognition and permission for admission of students and to offer 'Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery' (MBBS).

As per a letter dated May 31, signed by D V K Rao, union ministry of health and family welfare undersecretary, the institute is recognised by the "Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada" as a 'recognised medical qualification' and it is permitted an intake of 100 MBBS students, every academic year for the next five years, the institute said in a statement.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Apollo Institute gets nod for admitting 100 new students under MBBS course

Permission has been granted for the next five years

Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Hyderabad said on Thursday that the Centre, in consultation with the Medical Council of India, has granted it recognition and permission for admission of students and to offer 'Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery' (MBBS).

As per a letter dated May 31, signed by D V K Rao, union ministry of health and family welfare undersecretary, the institute is recognised by the "Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada" as a 'recognised medical qualification' and it is permitted an intake of 100 MBBS students, every academic year for the next five years, the institute said in a statement.

image
Business Standard
177 22