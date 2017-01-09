APPSC invites application for 504 lecturer vacancies

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications for 504 lecturer posts in Government Degree Colleges in AP Collegiate Education Service. The process has started from December 29, 2016. The application is available on commission’s website. The last date to fill up form is January 28, 2016.

Candidates are required to pay Rs 250 as application fee and Rs 120 as examination fee. There is, however, no examination fee for candidates from the reserved categories. Interested candidates can log on to the official website (psc.ap.gov.in) to apply.

The last date to pay fees online is January 28, 2016, and the fees can be paid up to 11:59 pm.

Eligibility criteria

Interested candidate should have a minimum of 55 per cent marks or grade B (in the 7 point scale with letter grades O, A, B, C, D, E & F) at the Master's degree level, in the relevant subject, obtained from the universities recognised by the government. A relaxation of 5 per cent on marks may be provided for the SC/ST/PH category, to the PhD degree holders who have passed their Master’s Degree prior to September 19, 1991.

Candidate should have passed National Eligibility Test (NET) for lecturers conducted by the UGC, the CSIR or similar tests. Minimum eligibility condition for recruitment and appointment of lecturers in government degree colleges NET/SLET, provided that the candidates have been awarded PhD degree in compliance of the University Grants Commission Regulations, 2009





Vacancy details



The vacancy details are as follows-



Name of the subject Z-1 Z-2 Z-3 Z-4 Total vacancies Scale of pay English 11 16 10 21 58 Rs. 15,600 – Rs. 39,100 with

Rs. 6000 AGP Telugu 5 7 2 8 22 Rs. 15,600 – Rs. 39,100 with

Rs. 6000 AGP Hindi -- 2 2 3 7 Rs. 15,600 – Rs. 39,100 with

Rs. 6000 AGP Urdu -- -- 1 5 6 Rs. 15,600 – Rs. 39,100 with

Rs. 6000 AGP Oriya 1 -- -- -- 1 Rs. 15,600 – Rs. 39,100 with

Rs. 6000 AGP Commerce 9 16 5 20 50 Rs. 15,600 – Rs. 39,100 with

Rs. 6000 AGP Economics 2 6 4 5 17 Rs. 15,600 – Rs. 39,100 with

Rs. 6000 AGP History 5 8 2 7 22 Rs. 15,600 – Rs. 39,100 with

Rs. 6000 AGP Political Science 5 7 7 10 29 Rs. 15,600 – Rs. 39,100 with

Rs. 6000 AGP Mathematics 7 12 6 13 38 Rs. 15,600 – Rs. 39,100 with

Rs. 6000 AGP Physics 6 15 4 14 39 Rs. 15,600 – Rs. 39,100 with

Rs. 6000 AGP Chemistry 6 12 5 17 40 Rs. 15,600 – Rs. 39,100 with

Rs. 6000 AGP Botany 4 8 6 10 28 Rs. 15,600 – Rs. 39,100 with

Rs. 6000 AGP Zoology 5 6 5 9 25 Rs. 15,600 – Rs. 39,100 with

Rs. 6000 AGP Statistics -- 2 1 3 6 Rs. 15,600 – Rs. 39,100 with

Rs. 6000 AGP Bio-Technology 1 1 -- 1 3 Rs. 15,600 – Rs. 39,100 with

Rs. 6000 AGP Micro-Biology -- -- 2 3 5 Rs. 15,600 – Rs. 39,100 with

Rs. 6000 AGP Computer Applications 5 4 1 15 25 Rs. 15,600 – Rs. 39,100 with

Rs. 6000 AGP Computer Science 11 23 23 24 81 Rs. 15,600 – Rs. 39,100 with

Rs. 6000 AGP Geology -- 1 -- 1 2 Rs. 15,600 – Rs. 39,100 with

Rs. 6000 AGP Grand Total 83 146 86 189 504 The candidate should be between 18-42 years of age as on July 1, 2016.The vacancy details are as follows-

Application process

Candidates interested in applying for the post have to log on to www.psc.ap.gov.in and click the corresponding link given. Alternatively, they can directly access the application at appscapplications17.apspsc.gov.in.

Applicants should enter their particulars i.e. name, father name, mother name and date of birth according to his/her secondary education board class 10 certificate. They also have to affix a recent colour passport size photograph on a white paper and then sign below the photograph with the black pen. They have to scan the photo and signature, and upload in the appropriate space provided (.jpg format) in an application form.

At the payment gateway, the candidate has to give his/her basic personal details such as the name of the candidate, date of birth, gender, whether the candidate belongs to Andhra Pradesh state, community, mobile number etc. The applicants have to fill all the relevant columns in the application and should submit online.

On receipt of fee at payment gateway, the candidate will be issued a Journal number with which he/she can proceed with submission of application online. The issue of Journal number does not mean that the candidate has completed the submission of application online. It is only a confirmation of the fee received.

After payment of the fee, the applicants should log on to online application form submission link and enter the journal number, date of payment and date of birth to get and fill the format of application and should submit online.

Scheme of the examination

Candidates will be selected through a screening test/main examination, a computer-based test, a mock test, a written examination and a verification/interview. The main examination is likely to be held online through the computer-based test on June 06, 2017.

The test will comprise objective type questions. The hall tickets will be available for download seven days prior to the commencement of the exam.

Mock test papers will also be provided on the official website for the candidates to practice.

Commission will conduct screening test and mains in offline mode in case applicants exceed 25,000 in number. If the screening test is to be held, the date of screening test will be communicated through the website.