Archiving: Corporate histories are gradually emerging out of dusty closets

At a time when a debate is raging over the trustworthiness of the electronic voting machines, a remnant of a bygone era catches the eye.

It is a ballot box manufactured by Godrej for independent India’s first ever Lok Sabha election in 1951-52. Alongside, a faded newspaper clipping dated December 15, 1951 reveals that Godrej’s new factory at Vikhroli in Bombay is producing an average of 15,000 ballot boxes a day to meet the demand for the forthcoming elections. The Godrej Archives at Vikhroli is a treasure trove of such trivia, which, when woven together, gives a ...