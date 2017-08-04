TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Karti Chidambaram moves Madras HC against lookout circular
Business Standard

Arms Act case: Salman appears in Jodhpur court for killing of black bucks

The court had summoned him to sign the bail bonds, says Salman Khan's counsel

Press Trust of India  |  Jodhpur 

Salman Khan black bucks killings
Bollywood actor Salman Khan leaves for Mumbai after appearing in district and sessions court in connection with an Arms Act case, in Jodhpur

Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Friday appeared before the district and sessions court here for verification of bail bonds in an Arms Act case related to the killing of black bucks in 1998.

The court had summoned him while hearing an appeal by the state government challenging his acquittal by the trial court in the case.


The court has now listed the matter for hearing on October 5.

"The court had summoned him to sign the bail bonds. He signed them today and now the hearing on the state's appeal will begin from October 5," Khan's counsel H M Saraswat said.

Khan arrived by a chartered flight at Jodhpur Civil Airport at 12.30 pm and headed straight for the court to sign the bail bonds. He was in the court room for about five minutes and then left for the airport.

He had to appear in the court on July 6 for verification of bail bonds of Rs 20,000 submitted by him in the case but due to security reasons he sought an exemption from appearance after which the hearing was adjourned till today.

The case is on the illegal possession of arms which were allegedly used to kill the blackbucks in 1998.

Khan was acquitted by the trial court on January 18 in a case under the Arms Act for alleged possession and use of firearms with expired licence.

The state government had challenged this acquittal in the district and sessions court.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements