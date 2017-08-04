Arms Act case: Salman appears in Jodhpur court for killing of black bucks

Bollywood actor on Friday appeared before the district and sessions court here for verification of in an Arms Act case related to the killing of black bucks in 1998.



The court had summoned him while hearing an appeal by the state government challenging his acquittal by the trial court in the case.



The court has now listed the matter for hearing on October 5."The court had summoned him to sign the He signed them today and now the hearing on the state's appeal will begin from October 5," Khan's counsel H M Saraswat said.Khan arrived by a chartered flight at Jodhpur Civil Airport at 12.30 pm and headed straight for the court to sign the He was in the court room for about five minutes and then left for the airport.He had to appear in the court on July 6 for verification of of Rs 20,000 submitted by him in the case but due to security reasons he sought an exemption from appearance after which the hearing was adjourned till today.The case is on the illegal possession of arms which were allegedly used to kill the blackbucks in 1998.Khan was acquitted by the trial court on January 18 in a case under the Arms Act for alleged possession and use of firearms with expired licence.The state government had challenged this acquittal in the district and sessions court.