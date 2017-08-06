TRENDING ON BS
3 arrested for attack on Amarnath yatris: Police
Arms, ammunition seized during operation in J&K's Rajouri

Security personnel searched hills & natural caves in Rajouri-Reasi belt with help of sniffer dogs

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Indian Army
Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police men showing a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including two AK assault rifles and explosives, seized during a joint operation in Rajouri on Sunday | PTI Photo

A joint team of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including two AK assault rifles and explosives during an operation in Rajouri.

During the 'Operation Clean-up', the security personnel searched the hills and natural caves in the Rajouri-Reasi belt with the help of sniffer dogs.


A joint team of the Rashriya Rifles and police has seized a cache of arms, including one AK-47 rifle, one AK 56 rifle, a Chinese pistol, two RPG rounds, five hand grenades, two magazines and 639 rounds of ammunition in the Kalakote area of the district yesterday, a senior Army officer said.

