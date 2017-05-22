Army chief awards officer who used Kashmiri man as shield

He received Chief of Army Staff's Commendation Card for sustained efforts in counter-insurgency

An Army Major, who had tied a Kashmiri man to a jeep in Kashmir, has been awarded by Gen Bipin Rawat for his 'sustained efforts' in counter- insurgency operations.



The Army Chief's 'Commendation Card' for Major comes even as a Court of Inquiry into the tying of the Kashmiri man to the jeep's bonnet purportedly as a shield against stone pelters was going on.



"Major Gogoi has been awarded Chief of Army Staff's Commendation Card for sustained efforts in counter-insurgency operations," Army spokesperson Aman Anand said.



Gogoi was awarded during Gen Rawat's recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir.



A video, showing the man tied to the army vehicle during polling in the Srinagar Lok Sabha by-election on April 9, had triggered a public outcry, prompting the Army to institute a probe.

Press Trust of India