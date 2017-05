Army chief awards officer who used Kashmiri man as shield

An Army Major, who had tied a Kashmiri man to a jeep in Kashmir, has been awarded by Gen Bipin Rawat for his 'sustained efforts' in counter- insurgency operations.



The Army Chief's 'Commendation Card' for Major comes even as a Court of Inquiry into the tying of the Kashmiri man to the jeep's bonnet purportedly as a shield against stone pelters was going on.

"Major Gogoi has been awarded Chief of Army Staff's Commendation Card for sustained efforts in counter-insurgency operations," Army spokesperson Aman Anand said.Gogoi was awarded during Gen Rawat's recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir.A video, showing the man tied to the army vehicle during polling in the Srinagar Lok Sabha by-election on April 9, had triggered a public outcry, prompting the Army to institute a probe.