Army Chief Bipin Rawat to visit Ladakh for 3 days, review border security

Amid the and the recent Pangong skirmish, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat will pay a three-day visit to Ladakh, beginning on Sunday, to review the security scenario in eastern Ladakh.

During the visit, he will take stock of the security preparedness along the border with China besides, discussing key operational matters with top commanders.

The visit comes days after Indian and Chinese boat patrols clashed at the Pangong Lake in Ladakh, even as the People's Liberation Army (PLA) declined the Indian invitation to participate in ceremonial border meetings on the occasion of India's 71st Independence Day.

This was the first time since 2005 that the PLA has declined to meet with their Indian counterpart.

Indian and Chinese boat patrols clashed with each other at Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh on Tuesday, at 7:30 am near the Finger-6 part of the 135-km long lake, one-third of which is in Indian control and the rest under Chinese control.

It was earlier reported that the brief standoff led to jostling and exchange of blows between soldiers of the two armies; but, no shots were fired though.

However, during a press briefing here on Friday, (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, while confirming the Pangong skirmish, said, that he does not affirm if there was stone pelting or use of rods during the incident.