Army chief in Jammu for security review in wake of Pakistani violations

Army chief General on Friday arrived in Jammu to review the security situation and operational preparedness of the armed forces posted here and along the Line of Control.



The Army chief has flown to forward areas along the in Rajouri-Poonch belt where he will review the security situation in the wake of recent heavy by the



"Gen Rawat landed in Jammu this morning for a security review meeting and a visit to forward areas along the LoC," a senior Army official told PTI.



"The purpose of the Army chief's visit was to review the security situation and operational preparedness along the LoC," he said.



Rawat will also be briefed about the situation along the in the wake of reports of infiltrations and ceasefire violations.



His visit assumes significance as 11people, including 9 soldiers, were killed in border skirmishes this month along the



The repeated skirmishes saw over 4,000 residents of border villages move to government camps located at safer places in the Jammu and Kashmir district.