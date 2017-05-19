Army confident of handling infiltrations, ceasefire violations: Jaitley

Defence Minister on Friday said the was fully confident of not allowing infiltration from across the border as well as giving an adequate response to ceasefire violations by the neighbouring country.

"I visited some forward positions on the border today (Friday) to express the solidarity of our countrymen with our soldiers. They are fully confident they will not allow any infiltration from across the border into Jammu and Kashmir," Jaitley told the media here.

"If there are ceasefire violations, our soldiers will give an adequate response."

About the possibility of holding talks with in Kashmir, he said, "There is a difference between average citizens and those who are on the other side. The two cannot be treated similarly."

"Those resorting to violence cannot be treated like average citizens. Terrorism and militancy, and those who have taken to violence will be treated differently," Jaitley said.

"Except for some areas in south Kashmir, one finds that Srinagar and the rest of the Valley are very hospitable as usual," he said.

As for an expose about Kashmiri separatist leaders receiving funds from Pakistan to create unrest in the Valley, he said: "What was already known to informed sources has been put in the public domain by the TV expose."

He said the expose is a confession by these people and he is sure the agencies concerned will take necessary action.

To another question about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the Union Minister said: "Our priority is to bring development to Jammu and Kashmir. Let nobody be jealous about such happenings. There are examples when an entry (to a place) is made in the name of economic development to establish military bases."

On whether the Valley situation was only about militancy and violence and not public aspirations, Jaitley said that sentiments and aspirations were present in every part of the country but "at the end of the day, a crucial situation arises when you take to arms".