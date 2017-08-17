Army, ETF deployed in Bihar to rescue those stranded in flood-hit areas

One and one Engineer Task Force (ETF) have been deployed in six districts of Bihar, which have rescued over 270 people from the flood-hit areas.

At least 39 people are rescued from Katihar, 122 from Aria, 19 from Madhubani and 90 from Sitamarhi.

Besides rescue operation, 3090 food packets were distributed among flood affected people and around 1000 were provided medical aide.

Arrangements have also been made for crowd control and repair of embankment.

According to incoming reports, four more teams of Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are being airlifted from Pune to Patna.

Supaul, Saharsa, Bagha, Gopalganj, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Khagaria, Darbhanga and Madhepura districts are the other districts which have been affected by floods.

Earlier yesterday, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said that the NDRF, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Army are working on war footing to fight the natural calamity the state is facing.

"It's a natural calamity. This intensity of the flood was unexpected, especially in places where people can't imagine of a flood. The teams of the NDRF, the SDRF and the Army are working on war footing. We will conduct an aerial survey of Valmiki Nagar, West Champaran. I thank all the officials, working in those regions, the whole day. Air dropping has also been started; but due to bad weather at some places, it can't be executed," he told ANI.

"Relief camps have been started in different places. Dry rations are distributed among people. They are also given cooked fool," he added.

