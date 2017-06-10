Army foils infiltration bid along LoC; 1 more militant killed, toll at 6

This year, Army foiled 24 infiltration attempts killing 41 armed intruders along the Line of Control

A was killed as the thwarted an infiltration attempt along the (LoC) in sector of in north Kashmir. Earlier, on Friday, five militants were killed by the in the Uri sector of Kashmir.



An official said the troops guarding the observed the movement of ultras trying to sneak into the valley from across the border and challenged them.



During the exchange of fire, a was killed, the official said.



With the latest operation, the number of militants killed in encounters along the in north Kashmir in the past four days has gone up to 14.



An jawan also lost his life in one of the encounters.



A defence spokesman on Thursday said multiple attempts made by to push armed infiltrators across the were foiled by the troops at Machhil and Naugam sectors in Kupwara district, in and Uri in Baramulla, resulting in the killing of seven militants.



All the four infiltration bids were aided by the Pakistani forces who provided active support, including cover fire using heavy calibre artillery, the Army's Northern Command had said in a statement.



With the killing of six militants in Uri sector yesterday and one in today, the has foiled eight infiltration attempts in less than a fortnight in north Kashmir.



Three of the attempts were scuttled in Uri sector alone.



On May 26, the killed two Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) members who tried to infiltrate into Uri sector in to carry out an attack on the soldiers.



Six more militants were killed in the same sector the next day when they attempted to sneak into the valley from across the border.



