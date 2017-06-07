Army foils infiltration bid in Kashmir's Machil sector, 3 militants killed

This is the third infiltration bid foiled by the Army in north Kashmir in the past fortnight

Three were gunned down when the foiled an infiltration bid in sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, an official said today.



The incident took place late last night when troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) noticed a group of trying to infiltrate into the valley from across the border in sector under the cover of darkness, the official said.



Troops engaged the heavily-armed who tried to escape taking advantage of the thick forest cover. Three militants, who are still to be unidentified, were



Search operations to track down other members of the group were going on, the official said.



On May 26, two Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) members who tried to infiltrate into Uri sector to carry out an attack on the soldiers were



Six more were in the same sector next day when they attempted to sneak into the valley from across the border.

