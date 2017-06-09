Army foils one more infiltration bid, kills 5 militants

Five militants were on Friday killed near the Line of Control (LoC) as the Army foiled yet another in Uri sector of Kashmir, an Army official said.



With this operation, the total number of infiltrating militants killed over the last three days in various sectors has gone up to 12.



Giving details, the official said a counter-infiltration operation was going on in Uri since yesterday after the troops observed movement of militants trying to sneak into the valley from across the border.



The soldiers engaged the infiltrators, resulting in an encounter in which five militants were killed, the official said.



A defence spokesman had yesterday said that multiple attempts made by to push armed infiltrators across the LoC were foiled by the troops at Machhil and Naugam sectors in Kupwara district, in Bandipora district and Uri in Baramulla, resulting in the killing of seven militants.



According to the Army, it has successfully foiled seven infiltration attempts in less than a fortnight in north Kashmir. Three of the attempts were scuttled in Uri sector alone.



On May 26, Army killed two Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) members who tried to infiltrate into Uri sector in Baramulla district to carry out an attack on the soldiers.



Six more militants were killed in the same sector next day when they attempted to sneak into the valley from across the border.



In the current year, Army foiled 23 infiltration attempts killing 39 armed intruders along the LoC.

Press Trust of India