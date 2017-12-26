Army goes into PoK, kills three Pak soldiers

commandos crossed the Line of Control and killed three Pakistani soldiers, penetrating around 200-300 meters on the other side of the de facto border, two days after four Indian soldiers, including a Major, were targeted and killed by in cross border firing.

Sources said it was a "local tactical level action", and it was a short distance raid.

The sources, however, didn't term the action a surgical strike -- like the one conducted on September 29, 2016, when commandos crossed the Line of Control to target terror launch pads inside Pakistan-controlled territory.

The source called it a "tit-for-tat" action to avenge the killing of the Indian soldiers. Four to five Ghatak Commandos were involved in the action. Ghatak Commandos are special operations capable infantry platoon.

The post targeted was of 59 of the Army, and at least three soldiers were killed while one was injured. The source added that as per intelligence inputs, there can be three more casualties on Pakistan's side.

The incident took place along the Naushera sector of district, and the post targeted was in Rukh Chakri sector of Rawalkot.

The sources said it was a "tactical" operation conducted at 6 p.m. on Monday after the men tried to cross over apparently to on the Indian side of the border.

Since the 2016 Surgical Strike, this is the first incident of Indian soldiers crossing the Line of Control, though sources said from time to time Indian troops do cross the border while undertaking operations.

Army confirmed the death of three soldiers in an "unprovoked heavy cross-border shelling by Indian forces" at Rukh Chakri sector in Rawlakot.

The incident took place two days after four Indian soldiers, who were part of a patrol party, were killed by troops in heavy cross-border firing along the in the sector.

On Sunday, two Pakistani snipers, who were trying to target Indian soldiers on the LoC, were killed in Indian firing on the in Poonch and districts.

The Monday deaths take the Pakistani casualty toll to five in two days.

The claimed to have killed dozens of terrorists and their sympathisers in Pakistan-administered Kashmir in the covert operation that came nearly 10 days after a terror attack on a base at Uri near the that killed 19 soldiers on September 18 last year.