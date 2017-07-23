Army guns down militant, foils LoC infiltration bid in North Kashmir

-
A militant was today killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
Troops guarding the LoC noticed suspicious movement along the LoC and immediately challenged the intruders.
In the ensuing firefight, one militant was killed.
"An infiltration bid was foiled in Machil sector today. One terrorist has been killed," a Defence spokesman said here.
He said the operation is in progress.
