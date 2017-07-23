TRENDING ON BS
Army guns down militant, foils LoC infiltration bid in North Kashmir

Troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC and immediately challenged the intruders

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

An Indian Army jawan patrolling at the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, days after ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army in Krishna Ghati sector. Photo: PTI
An Indian Army jawan patrolling at the Line of Control. Photo: PTI

A militant was today killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Troops guarding the LoC noticed suspicious movement along the LoC and immediately challenged the intruders.


In the ensuing firefight, one militant was killed.

"An infiltration bid was foiled in Machil sector today. One terrorist has been killed," a Defence spokesman said here.

He said the operation is in progress.

