JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Digital lights up IPL: Facebook, Airtel, Jio bid more than Rs 3,000 cr

Modi praises meeting with Myanmar president as 'wonderful'
Business Standard

Army Helicopter with 14 corps commander aboard crashes in Ladakh, all safe

The Advanced Light Helicopter of the Indian Army crashed at Tsogstalu Helipad in eastern Ladakh

IANS  |  Leh 

An Indian Army helicopter crashed near the China border in eastern Ladakh of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday but all its crew and passengers which included the Leh Corps commander and a division commander are safe, army officials said.

The chopper, an Advanced Light Helicopter of the Indian Army, crashed at Tsogstalu Helipad in eastern Ladakh around 1.30 pm. It had on board 14 Corps commander Lt Gen S K Upadhyay and 3 Division commander Major General Savneet Singh.

"All crew members and passengers are safe," an army official said.
First Published: Tue, September 05 2017. 22:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU