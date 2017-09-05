Army Helicopter with 14 corps commander aboard crashes in Ladakh, all safe

An Indian Army helicopter crashed near the China border in eastern Ladakh of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday but all its crew and passengers which included the Leh Corps commander and a division commander are safe, army officials said.
The chopper, an Advanced Light Helicopter of the Indian Army, crashed at Tsogstalu Helipad in eastern Ladakh around 1.30 pm. It had on board 14 Corps commander Lt Gen S K Upadhyay and 3 Division commander Major General Savneet Singh.
"All crew members and passengers are safe," an army official said.
