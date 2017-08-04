Army is ready, but Doklam row with China can be resolved by talks: Swaraj

The border standoff with cannot be resolved through war but bilateral talks, the government told Parliament on Thursday while advocating patience to address the issue.



External Affairs Minister said is engaged with to resolve differences, not only in the standoff at Dokalam but all matters like border dispute, (NSG) and the blocking of UN sanctions against terror outfit chief Masood Azhar.



"Patience and control on comments are key to resolving problems. We are maintaining patience and controlling comments," she said in the replying to a discussion on "India's foreign policy and engagement with strategic partners" during which members voiced concern over the standoff and raised questions over India's policy.She read out a statement giving details and explaining India's position on the Dokalam stand-off which has been going on for over a month."War is not a solution to anything. Even after war, there has to be a dialogue. So, have dialogue without a war... Patience, control on comments and diplomacy can resolve problems," the minister said.She said if patience is lost, there can be a provocation on the other side."We will keep patience to resolve the issue," Swaraj said, adding "We will keep engaging with to resolve the dispute."In response to questions, she said military readiness is always there as the military is meant to fight wars."But war cannot resolve problems. So wisdom is to resolve diplomatically," the external affairs minister asserted.She expressed confidence that the issue can be resolved through bilateral talks.At the same time, Swaraj lashed out at the Congress and its leadership for meeting Chinese Ambassador over the border stand-off.She said the Congress leadership rushed to get the Chinese perspective instead of first seeking details from the own government."You (Congress) should have first sought details from the governnment and then confronted the Chinese envoy," she said.Swaraj then said Jawaharlal Nehru, during the 1962 war, had convened sitting of Parliament after Atal Bihari Vajpayee wrote to him regarding this.She said she had called all parties in phases for two days to explain the entire Dokalam issue and the Opposition had left after being fully convinced.She also slammed the Congress for questioning why had boycotted an international conference called by over 'One Belt, One Road' (OBOR)."Do you know through where the OBOR passes? And you are asking these questions? It is a matter of sentiment (for India). You are the main Opposition party, You should speak with responsibility," she said, referring to the project which proposes to build through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.At this, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said the remarks made by his party colleague Rajeev Shukla regarding OBOR were in his "individual" capacity.Swaraj then took a dig at the Congress, asking since when the party had become so democratic that each member speaks in own voice.Earlier, Congress leader Anand Sharma accused the government of mishandling foreign relations, particularly in the context of tensions withReferring to the border stand-off with China, he said the neighbouring country is being "unusually aggressive" and the "doors of diplomacy seem to be closing"."When it comes to country's interests, we stand as one and there is no division. It is clear...Diplomacy must be given a chance. We believe in making all possible diplomatic channels to de-escalate the situation on borders," he said."De-escalation does not mean retreat. It is safeguarding India's interest," he said.Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sharma said he had "not uttered a word" on what he has talked with Chinese President Xi Jingping during their meetings in Astana (Kazakhstan) and Hamburg (Germany)."It is his (PM's) duty to tell us. He cannot remain silent on matters of India's sensitive interests," he saidSharma also noted that Security Adviser Ajit Doval had visited recently and wondered whether after that "a window has opened that this standoff would be resolved."He also said that should avoid making boastful claims of isolating Pakistan.The Congress leader said it was a matter of concern that has offered to mediate between and Pakistan.He said managing of the periphery comes first and that is of critical importance, saying the rest comes later."Unless we manage our neighbours correctly, it would be difficult or rather impossible to play a major role globally," he said, adding, "What is your roadmap? There is no stability in your policy. It keeps changing. First, you say we would talk and then stop talks."The Congress leader said had succeeded in de- hyphenating from Pakistan. "The real concern is that the hyphenation is back," he said."We have concern because China's profile in Pakistan is increasing and Pakistan is getting emboldened of this support for and that is our concern," he said.Talking about the surgical strikes, he said, "even a military victory must not be boasted upon."Ram Gopal Yadav (SP) said, "Today, the situation is that there is an attempt to corner from all sides. The relations with neighbouring countries is not as it should be."Yadav expressed concern about growing friendship between and Pakistan and said that the Russia's affinity towards is also diminishing.In such a scenario, he said has to think about its foreign policy and identify which country could be a reliable friend during the time of crisis.The SP leader said that Russia should have been taken into confidence when signed the nuclear deal with the US.Yadav stressed on the need to give priority to the defence sector. "There is a need to strengthen our defence".Sharad Yadav of JD(U) said the relations with neighbouring countries are not good.He said the entire country is with the government but it should work to strengthen the nation internally and militarily.Yadav said the country has got an able foreign minister but felt that she was not utilised properly.He said had become a lackey of the US.Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M) said there were serious ruptures in India's foreign policy which used to be independent and had a say in global policies.Demanding to know whether it is an independent policy now or aligned, he said unfortunately instead of multi-polarity, has joined the unipolarity with the US.has been reduced to a junior strategic ally of the US, he said.He said as per information available on the US website, in an agreement on logistics during the fourth visit of the PM, status of has been shown as a "junior partner" to advance US interests in defence and security in South East Asia and greater region and termed it as the "last nail in our independent foreign policy."He said on PM's fifth visit there was no answer on HIB visa despite 5 lakh Indian youth in IT and industries in Silicon Valley being in jeopardy.Yechury said most of Russia which was a friend earlier had done a pact with Pakistan while was doing a joint military exercise with US and Japan at the Bay of Bengal.Yechury took a jibe at the prime minister that real strength comes from friendship and not displayed by foreign tours or embraces or "jumle" (speeches).He mentioned a joke on Whatsapp which said that the PM during his last tour was asking which nation is this, only to know that it isSwaraj retorted to it that such light comment does not suit such serious discussion to which P J Kurien too said it was a serious discussion.Manish Gupta (Trinamool) said has not learnt lessons from 1962 transgression. Others who participated included A Navaneethakrishnan (AIADMK) and Dileep Kumar Tirkey (BJD).