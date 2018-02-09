Army kids' plea against stone pelters in J&K: NHRC seeks report from govt

The has taken cognisance of a complaint filed by three children of officers alleging a violation of human rights of the force's in recent incidents of stone-pelting in In a statement on Friday, the Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said the complainants have also sought its "intervention for an appropriate enquiry in the recent incident of stone-pelting and assault by an unruly and disruptive mob on in district of on January 27". In their complaint, the three children of officers have said they were "disturbed" by the recent incidents of stone-pelting and assaults by unruly and disruptive mob on security forces, according to the statement. The commission has observed that in view of the facts narrated and allegations levelled in the complaint, "it will be appropriate to call for a factual report from the Ministry of Defence, through its secretary, to know the present status of the situation and steps taken by the Union government on the points raised by the complainants regarding alleged humiliation and violation of the human rights of the in the state of Jammu and Kashmir". A communication has been sent to the defence secretary, seeking a report in four weeks, it said.