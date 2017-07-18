TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Modi Cabinet heads for reshuffle as Naidu steps down, 2019 LS polls near
Business Standard

Kashmir: Army major shot dead by jawan during argument in Baramulla dist

An Army jawan shot dead Major Shikhar Thapa with his service rifle

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

PDP District president Pulwama Abdul Gani Dar attacked by terrorists (Visuals from the site). Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

An Army Major was on Tuesday shot dead by a jawan following an altercation in the Uri sector of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, the police said.

An Army jawan shot dead Major Shikhar Thapa with his service rifle at Butcher Post in the Uri sector, a police official said.


Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements