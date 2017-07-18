An Army Major was on Tuesday shot dead by a jawan following an altercation in the Uri sector of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, the police said.



An Army jawan shot dead Major Shikhar Thapa with his service rifle at Butcher Post in the Uri sector, a police official said.



Further details are awaited.

