JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

CBI files charge sheet against Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi in IRCTC hotels case
Business Standard

Army man missing in Kashmir's Shopian, may have joined Hizbul Mujahideen

Sepoy Mir Idrees Sultan, was posted with 12 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry in Bihar, was scheduled to shift to Jharkhand

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Representative image
Representative image

An Army man, who has been missing since Saturday, is believed to have joined terror group Hizbul Mujahideen, along with two others, in Shopian district of South Kashmir, police said in Srinagar on Friday.

Sepoy Mir Idrees Sultan, a resident of a village in Shopian, was posted with the 12 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) at Katihar in Bihar and was scheduled to shift to Jharkhand. According to the police, Mir was unhappy about the move.

He had arrived at his native village on April 12 and had been missing since Saturday night, police officials said.

His father, Mohammed Sultan Mir, approached the police station on Monday morning and reported that his son had been missing.

ALSO READ: Army man joins Hizbul Mujahideen: JK police officials

The police officials said that he had joined the militant group, along with two other local youths.

Officially, however, there was no confirmation and police had registered a missing complaint and informed army authorities about the case.

His call records and other activities were being probed by the police to ascertain whether he was in touch with any anti-national elements, they said.

The Army maintains that he has been "missing" and has no confirmation about his joining the terror outfit.
First Published: Mon, April 16 2018. 22:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements