Army personnel deployed at Salboni, Dewas currency printing

The Dewas Security Press is printing new Rs 500 currency notes

Around 400 army personnel have been deployed for security at the printing presses in Salboni in West Bengal and Dewas in Madhya Pradesh.



Army sources said that the soldiers were deployed in wake of security consideration around the press that prints the new notes.



The troops deployed are from army's Eastern and Central Command.



The Dewas Security Press is printing new Rs 500 notes whereas new Rs 2,000 and Rs 100 notes are being printed in Salboni.



"Keeping in view the security consideration of such sensitive location, army personnel have been deployed at printing presses," sources said.



The government has already deployed transport aircraft C-17 Globemasters and C-130 J Hercules of the Indian Air Force to ferry from the printing presses across the country. The IAF continues to make sorties carrying new currency.



The Modi government had demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 8 and had introduced new Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes.

Press Trust of India