Army porter killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along LoC in Keran sector by unprovoked firing: Army

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along LoC in Keran sector by unprovoked firing: Army

An Army porter was killed while another sustained injuries in a ceasefire violation by along the Line of Control in of Kashmir.



An Army official said today that, " violated the ceasefire along the in yesterday by resorting to unprovoked firing, resulting in the death of one army porter and injuries to another".



The body of the slain porter was retrieved and handed over to his kin for last rites while the injured was evacuated to a medical facility, the official said.

Press Trust of India