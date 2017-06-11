Army retaliates to Pak's ceasefire violation in Bhimber Gali sector, J&K

TRENDING ON BS
ANI  |  Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir 

The Indian Army launched a strong retaliatory action after Pakistan again violated ceasefire in the Bhimber Gali sector in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms and automatics from 9.45 am on Sunday along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Bhimber Gali sector.

The Indian Army posts have been since then retaliating swiftly and effectively.

The exchange of fire is currently underway.

