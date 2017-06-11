Army retaliates to Pak's ceasefire violation in Bhimber Gali sector, J&K

-
ALSO READArmy rejects Pak military video of attacks on Indian posts Kashmir crisis: Indian army arrests 12-yr-old PoK boy along LoC in Rajouri Pakistan rejects Indian concerns over terrorists' movement along LoC in J&K Kashmir attack: 30 families affected, 1 woman killed in Pakistan shelling Army foils infiltration bid along LoC; 1 more militant killed, toll at 6
-
The Indian Army launched a strong retaliatory action after Pakistan again violated ceasefire in the Bhimber Gali sector in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.
The Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms and automatics from 9.45 am on Sunday along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Bhimber Gali sector.
The Indian Army posts have been since then retaliating swiftly and effectively.
The exchange of fire is currently underway.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU