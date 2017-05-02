Army successfully test-fires Brahmos land-attack missile

The land-to-land configuration of Brahmos missile was launched from a mobile autonomous launcher

The Indian on Tuesday successfully test fired an advanced version of the land-attack cruise missile in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, revalidating the weapon's strike capability.



The land-to-land configuration of missile was launched from a (MAL).



The test firing of the block-III version of the missile demonstrated the weapon's unmatched lethality of hitting the centre of a designated target with "bull's eye" precision, a senior officer said here.



He said the successfully hit the land-based target with desired precision in a "top attack configuration", meeting all flight parameters in a copybook manner.



The test firing involved high level and complex manoeuvering by the missile, said the official.

Press Trust of India