Army successfully test-fires Brahmos land-attack missile

India toughens stand against 'dastardly act', Pakistan denies
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Indian Army on Tuesday successfully test fired an advanced version of the Brahmos land-attack cruise missile in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, revalidating the weapon's strike capability.

The land-to-land configuration of Brahmos missile was launched from a mobile autonomous launcher (MAL).



The test firing of the block-III version of the missile demonstrated the weapon's unmatched lethality of hitting the centre of a designated target with "bull's eye" precision, a senior army officer said here.

He said the supersonic cruise missile successfully hit the land-based target with desired precision in a "top attack configuration", meeting all flight parameters in a copybook manner.

The test firing involved high level and complex manoeuvering by the missile, said the official.

