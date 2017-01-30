Arnab changes his channel's name after Swamy's opposition

Arnab Goswami, the renowned news anchor and current managing director and editor-in-chief of newly launched ARG Outlier Media, has changed the name of his proposed news channel Republic. The move comes after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian voiced his opinion against usage of the word ‘Republic’ by Goswami’s firm.

Goswami has written to Manmeet Kaur, an undersecretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) to inform that the name of the “news channel is being changed from ‘Republic’ to ‘ TV’.

In a letter dated 28 January, Goswami has also seek permission for television broadcasting rights for his upcoming “news and current affairs TV channel” from the ministry. As part of his application, Goswami has filed fresh affidavits to accommodate changes that he has brought in the name of the channel. “The (new) affidavits now reflect ‘ TV’ as the name of the channel”, he wrote in his application.

Earlier on 13 January, Member of Parliament (MP), Rajya Sabha, Swamy had written to the secretary of against Goswami’s new venture, then named as Republic. He alleged that letting a private venture use the word will be illegal and “a direct breach of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950”.

Swami further wrote: “It may be noticed that certain names and emblems are prohibited from being used under the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950 for professional and commercial purposes. As per the schedule accompanying the statute, under Item 6, there is express prohibition from using the phrase, “Republic”." He also asked the secretary to consider the matter and determine whether issuing a license to a venture named can be prohibited.

It is, however, not clear yet clear whether the ministry asked to affect any such changes or the firm took suo moto action.

Goswami, the former editor-in-chief of Times Now channel who came to prominence backed by his loudmouth anchoring style, quit from the position in November and soon after announced his new venture.