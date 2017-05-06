Arnab Goswami's Republic launched: Twitter says 'don' is back, #LaluExposed

After much talk and media hype, Arnab Goswami’s TV went live on Saturday morning - and even before viewers settled to listen to the anchor's 'Super exclusive', trends like #Republic, #May6WithArnab and #LaluTapeExposed were trending on

Prior to the channel's launch, billboards had sprung up across cities with larger-than-life portraits of announcing the imminent launch of his new media venture. Then, there were short "see you soon" postcard videos of Goswami’s targets -- from Rahul Gandhi to Arvind Kejriwal -- put on

The tagline went "the nation STILL wants to know". For today, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RLD) supremo Lalu Prasad was the target. Goswami hurled his bomb at him in the form of a tape in which Lalu Prasad is heard having a conversation with jailed criminal-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin.

Twitterati responded to his allegations in their customary style -- with memes. Some also welcomed the high-voltaged anchor back.

While a user joked on his channel's debut, saying: "Arnab is sounding like the principal of my school on Day. Thanking everyone on behalf of the school," another dug out singer Sonu Nigam's case in which he condemned noise caused by "forced religiousness". The user said, "Waiting for Sonu Nigam to tweet against morning noise".

Many other users, veteran actor Anupam Kher among them, wished Goswami and his team well for a new beginning.

A users hailed Goswami as "don", and said, "Lalu is in trouble".

Here are some Tweets and posts on Republic's debut:

Dear @ArnabGoswami! Wishing you & your entire team at @republic good luck for a new beginning. Jai Ho.:)????????#May6WithArnab https://t.co/cR79JsuQUQ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) May 5, 2017

Gr8 launch of Arnab & @republic with a big story from Bihar #LaluTapeExposed

Lot needs to be explained https://t.co/Ue1ur4LvbA — Rajiv Pratap Rudy (@RajivPratapRudy) May 6, 2017

The Republic- breaking Super duper exclusive only in decibels higher than 200 so now ONLY BATS can hear it. so exclusive. — Aditi (@awryaditi) May 6, 2017

#republictv & Arnab comes with a bang on #LaluTapeExposed . No excuse for Nitish but to file FIR against Lalu @republic — Sidharth Nath Singh (@sidharthnsingh) May 6, 2017

I just watched TV for an hour. Everyone seemed to be in loud agreement. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) May 6, 2017

.@Shehzad_Ind @yadavtejashwi Pls dont fall for this guys agenda n follow up on this nonsensical story of @republic . Its a fake story cc @MisaBharti @yadavtejashwi — Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) May 6, 2017

After @republic goes on air, not even a mosquito will dare enter India from Pakistan. — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) May 5, 2017

Arnab Goswami’s news channel TV, meanwhile became the first Indian news channel to be streamed live on Star India’s digital platform Hotstar.

"Dear viewers, you've supported me over the years & is the result of your faith. I am happy to tell you that TV is a free to air channel. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Northeast to Gujarat, TV is FTA (FREE TO AIR). My young, passionate, idealistic & committed news team needs your support. This committed news team is putting out a FREE TO AIR channel for you. Back them, contact your cable/DTH provider now," said Goswami.

Recently, Goswami held a session on Reddit, inviting people to ask questions. The questions redditors asked varied from Goswami's favourite interview and the car he drives, to TV's international plans.

On a question about Indian mainstream media having a politically left-liberal bias, he said, the whole left-liberal phrase is a charade. How can the Delhi Gymkhana circuit be leftist? Leftists cannot be liberal and those who are liberal cannot be leftists. So it is also an oxymoron.

The channel, owned by Arnab Goswami’s own company, ARG Outlier Media, has been mired in controversies since the announcement of its launch. Business Standard had earlier reported that Rajeev Chandrasekhar, a Rajya Sabha MP and vice-chairman of the Democratic Alliance in Kerala, is one of the largest investors in the venture.

In January, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Executive member and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy had written a letter to the Secretary, Ministry of I&B, asking them how a tv channel could be allowed to use the name as the usage of the term is restricted under the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950. (Read more)

In April, Times Group had sent a legal notice to asking him not to use the phrase, “nation wants to know”? The catch-phrase was popularised by the former Times Now anchor. Times Now is a channel owned by the Times Group and they said the phrase is their intellectual property, Business Standard had reported.