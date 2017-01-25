Arnab's first challenge: Swamy raises questions about 'Republic'

Arnab Goswami, who quit Times Now as Editor-in-chief in October last year has been in the news ever since, with his next move keenly awaited. As we now know, his new venture is going to be a venture called Republic. Goswami has been travelling around India asking people to 'Join Republic, Join the Revolution'.

The venture has been attracting attention and it was revealed that Rajya Sabha MP and Bengaluru-based media-baron, Rajeev Chandrashekhar is one of the major investors. Rajeev Chandrashekhar is also the vice-chairman of the NDA in Kerala. Even as one NDA MP backs the venture, another MP has now raised questions about the name of the venture itself.

Arnab Goswami's first challenge has come from unexpected quarters as BJP national executive member and Rajya Sabha MP, has written a letter to the Secretary, Ministry of I&B, asking them how a channel could be allowed to use the name Republic as the usage of the term is restricted under the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950.

The letter says

It has come to my notice that a new channel under the name and style of: "Republic" is in the process of being launched. The channel will be led by Mr. Arnab Goswami.....



It may be noticed that certain names and emblems are prohibited from being used under the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950 for professional and commercial purposes. As per the schedule accompanying the statute, under Item 6, there is an express prohibition from using the phrase, "Republic". Hence the grant of license to a news channel to broadcast under the name of "Republic" will be contrary to law and a direct breach of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950.

Therefore your office may look into the use of "Republic" and determine if it is prohibited to issue a license under such name.

