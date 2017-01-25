Arnab's first challenge: Swamy raises questions about 'Republic'

-
ALSO READArnab Goswami's new venture is called 'Republic' and it's launching on 26 January As Arnab bids farewell to Times Now, check out his most popular debates MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar biggest investor in Arnab Goswami's Republic? I would hire Arnab Goswami, but who will pay his salary?: Prasar Bharati CEO National Herald case: Swamy's plea seeking docs, ledger books dismissed
-
It has come to my notice that a new TV channel under the name and style of: "Republic" is in the process of being launched. The channel will be led by Mr. Arnab Goswami.....
It may be noticed that certain names and emblems are prohibited from being used under the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950 for professional and commercial purposes. As per the schedule accompanying the statute, under Item 6, there is an express prohibition from using the phrase, "Republic". Hence the grant of license to a news channel to broadcast under the name of "Republic" will be contrary to law and a direct breach of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950.
Therefore your office may look into the use of "Republic" and determine if it is prohibited to issue a license under such name.
For info of PTs pic.twitter.com/L2YxhPOeRg— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) January 25, 2017
Swamy and Goswami have earlier had loud arguments on live television with Swamy expressing his views on Goswami's journalistic style calling him an 'ignoramus'. With this letter Swamy may have started round two of the fight. For round one, you could see this video
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU