Around 950 mn Indians still not on Internet: Assocham-Deloitte study

Though mobile data plans in India are among the cheapest in the world and average retail price of smartphones is steadily declining, yet nearly 950 million Indians do not have an connection, according to a joint study done by Assocham-Deloitte.

" penetration is increasing in India, the access to affordable broadband, smart devices and monthly data packages is required to spread digital literacy to make their ends meet," said the study.

The study titled 'Strategic national measures to combat cybercrime' said: "Existing government infrastructure assets should be further leveraged for the provision of digital services at remote locations.

"Digital literacy needs to be increased by providing institutional training in schools, colleges and universities; accelerating partnerships with global technology leaders and using the workforce trained under to impart training."

It said an integrated approach between and needs to be constructed to design programmes and impart training.

Saying that the government should increase awareness regarding the value add of technology to increase technology adoption, the study added that the benefits of technology — increase in the standard of living of the weaker sections of society and enhancing financial inclusion should be communicated to citizens.

"Private sector players should be incentivised to develop infrastructure, provide services and promote digital literacy as part of the programme.

"Start-ups should be involved to create and customise apps to local needs to increase adoption of digital technology," added the joint study.

It said the top barriers to adoption of technologies in the economically weaker sections of society as well as in micro small and medium enterprises (MSME) include cost and affordability.

"Most telecom operators so far have not invested significantly in the development of high-speed access networks in rural areas. Similarly, MSMEs also have low awareness of government and stakeholder schemes that could lead to numerous benefits," the study said.

It said a key hindrance to the adoption of technology is the low rate of digital literacy in India.

"Several initiatives undertaken by the government and other organisations are expected to improve the digital literacy rate in the coming years which will, in turn, result in an increase in adoption of technology and digital services."